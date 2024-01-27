Mondulkiri: Residents in Koh Nhek district found a wild elephant lying dead in the middle of the forest near O ​​Thmor point, Kdoy village, Rayor commune, Koh Nhek district. The animal was believed to have been shot.

Mr. Chhao Bunthoeun, Director of the Department of Environment of Mondulkiri Province, confirmed the case and said he was arranging for an autopsy.

He stated that the dead baby elephant was about six months old. Villagers in Mondulkiri province say that some officials of the Mondulkiri Provincial Department of Environment, especially those in charge of the director of wildlife sanctuaries in Mondulkiri province, seem incapable of preventing, conserving or protecting wildlife species in their jurisdiction.

Citizens hope that for this case, the authorities and relevant authorities will open an investigation to arrest the perpetrators and punish them according to the law. FAST