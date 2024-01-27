Sydney: A Cambodian street artist Hun Sopheak , under the name “Sopheak-art” has completed a giant mural in Cabramatta, a suburb of Sydney.

The artpiece was funded by the Cambodian Living Arts and Culture of New South Wales, and is reported to be the first of it’s kind in Australia, and it is hoped that it will further promote Cambodia’s cultural visibility, Australia’s multicultural landscape, and be a symbol of enhanced Cambodia-Australia friendship.

The full building mural took two and a half weeks to paint, and the transformation was captured on TikTok. https://www.tiktok.com/@miketango__/video/7324657953192168705?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7243335837399811586

More videos of the painting can be seen on CLAC FACEBOOK PAGE