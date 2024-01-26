Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) At around 1.30a.m. on September 26, 2020, there was yet another fire at the N8 nightclub/restaurant in Sangkat Tuot Svay Prey II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The fire in the club (*unoccupied, so mostly likely not currently in use) was extinguished by firefighters after 4 hours. One member of the emergency services was reportedly injured in the line of duty.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Source: Phnom Penh Fire Dept.