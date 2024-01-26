The governor of Kep province, Mr. Va Sokha, confirmed that the “Koh Tonsay (Rabbit Island) Phase 2 Tourism Development” project, as of now, has progressed more than 70%, and the construction is expected to be completed by the end of February 2024, according to Inn Pisey.

Mr. Va Sokha, the governor of Kep province, led a team of officials to inspect the project’s progress and monitor the implementation of the “Koh Tonsay Phase 2 Tourism Development” project. This project includes the constructionof 850-meter-long concrete road, the location of a 50-cubic-meter reservoir, two pump wells, and the installation of three 100 kva generators The unit is a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to serve the community on Koh Tonsay.

He further mentioned that within the project scope, there is a road that is 12,750 meters long, starting from the Tourism Development area (Kep city) to connect to Street 1332 at the gate of Wat Angkol, Angkor village, Angkor commune, Damnak Chang Eur district. Kep Province. The road was officially inaugurated on March 1, 2022 under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) loan of 10,504,094.26 US dollars.

In addition to the project, there is a parallel road connecting to National Road No. 13-32 (12,750 meters) under the ADB-funded Integrated Water Management Project with a total budget of USD 10,504,074.26.

Moreover, a road connecting Koh Pich Tourism Development to Angkol, with a length exceeding 12 kilometers, is planned to improve transportation and facilitate the agricultural sector in the region.

The governor affirmed that the road, with a width of 12 meters and built to ADB standards, aims to contribute to the socio-economic development of the region. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of February 2024.

Kampuchea Thmey