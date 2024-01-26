PHNOM PENH: A three-year-old boy from southeast Cambodia’s Prey Veng province has been confirmed for H5N1 human avian influenza, the first case of this year, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Friday (Jan 26).

“The boy was confirmed positive for H5N1 bird flu virus by the National Institute of Public Health and the Pasteur Institute in Cambodia on Thursday,” the ministry said.

“The patient is currently receiving intensive care from a team of doctors.”

Investigations from the patient’s village found that chickens and ducks had died in the village and around his house about 10 days ago, the ministry said.