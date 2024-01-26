His Excellency Phorn Rim, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said on January 25, 2024 that according to the project to study the expressway connecting Phnom Penh-Siem Reap-Poipet, the total length will be about 420 km. The proposed highway will run from north of the Third Ring Road, Phnom Penh and end in Poipet on the Cambodia-Thailand border.

HE confirmed that the third expressway project will pass through Phnom Penh for 3 km, Kandal 18 km, Kampong Cham 43 km, Kampong Thom 131 km, Siem Reap 130 km, and Banteay Meanchey 95. Km. This project will be carried out under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mechanism.

The expressway project is divided into two phases, including the first phase from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap and the second phase from Siem Reap to Poipet.

On June 7, 2023, the Royal Government of Cambodia, through the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, signed a framework agreement on the expressway construction project from Phnom Penh-Siem Reap-Poipet with China Bridge and Road Corporation (CRBC).

Currently, the project is being implemented by the Chinese Bridge and Road Company (CRBC) Preliminary Feasibility Study (PSF) and plans to complete the Phnom Penh-Siem Reap section. In February and the Siem Reap-Poipet section in May 2024.

