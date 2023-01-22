Long Vanny, a successful businesswoman who flaunted her wealth and lifestyle on social media has been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

On the afternoon of January 21, 2023, the police force of the Criminal Department of the Ministry of Interior arrested two suspects and sent them to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court in connection with a fraud case involving hundreds of thousands of US dollars.

One suspect is Long Vanny, a 35-year-old female online lotion seller, residing at 40 S, Street 350, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The arrest was revealed by the authorities in accordance with the arrest warrant issued by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, based on the complaint of Chhim Pheary, who was represented by a defense lawyer, Nuon Makara, Member of the Bar Association of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

According to the victim’s complaint, the plaintiff, Long Vanny, and her husband, were organising a “tontine” system where a group of people pay into a pool of funds with the intention of receiving dividends. When it was time for one of the group to recover all the tongtine money totalling 327,160 USD from the tontine organisers Long Vannyand her husband, they just issued a cheque dated 2 January 2023 of Vattanac Asia Bank Limited. Which amounted to 229,660 US dollars and promised to provide the full amount of external cash. However the cheque bounced. When attempting to cash the cheque the customer was informed that the account did not have sufficient funds.

It is alleged that there are still other people who are affected by the tongtine group, and that the couple gathered nearly 2 million US dollars.

The compainants have requesed the Prosecutor’s Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to take the strictest action against Long Vanny and her husband in accordance with the law.

Originally reported in Khmer by Nokorwat News http://nokorwatnews.com/archives/955578