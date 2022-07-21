BATTAMBANG: A warehouse in Svay Thom village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province, was raided on July 20, 2022 after a lawsuit was filed in court related to intellectual property infringement.

During the search operation, the police arrested a man after following the order of the Battambang Provincial Court. According to the police officer, at 9:40 am on July 20, the Battambang Provincial Anti-Economic Crimes Bureau, together with the relevant authorities under the order of the Deputy Prosecutor of Battambang Provincial Hall, carried out the search warrant No. 02. DKCH / 22 Inspect and search for exhibits on the warehouse of MS Express, located in Svay Thom village, Boeung Reang commune, Kamrieng district, Battambang province.

During the search, the police confiscated 190 (one hundred and ninety) bottles of fresh milk and yogurt, triggering a white Hyundai car with license plate Phnom Penh 3F.886.

In addition, arrested a suspect named Sam Oeun, male, 38 years old, living in the commune where the incident occurred (owner of the location). The suspect and the exhibits were taken by the Anti-Economic Crime Police for questioning at the Battambang Provincial Police Commission. CAMPOST