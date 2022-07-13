Preah Sihanouk Province: An official of the Navy, Maritime Security Observatory on Koh Tang, said that a cargo ship that drifted after the storm came to rest on the rocky beach behind Koh Tang on the evening of July 12, 2022.

Due the bad weather, forces have not yet able to remove the vessel from the area. According to the same source, on the afternoon of July 13, 2022, the Koh Tang Observation Force inspected the shipwreck and went to search for people along the coast, but did not find anybody.

Three lifejackets were spotted on the rocks about 50 meters from the ship. There are no reports on the identity of the ship, and it is not clear whether there were any people on board, as strong waves prevented any attempts at boarding. Huy Bunleng