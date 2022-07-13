Anti-Drug Bureau Arrests 11 Chinese Nationals, Seizes More Than 1.80 Tons of Drugs and 276 Tons of Chemicals in Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Kandal Provinces



From July 4 to 9, 2022, the Anti-Drug Department (A1) in cooperation with the Customs Force stationed at Kampong International, Phnom Penh, Phnom Penh, Svay Rieng, Prey Veng and Kandal Provinces have raided propertoes they have been investigating for more than 3 months, until July 4, 2022.

Forces launched an operation to crack down on criminals involved with the illegal processing of drugs and illegal storage of chemicals at 12 different destinations in a row; Phnom Penh 07 destinations in Svay Rieng, 02 destinations in Prey Veng, 01 destinations in Kandal, 2 destinations, including 1 processing site and 6 storage locations, including:

Location 1: At the point of Prey Ngeang Village Road, Sangkat Pleung Cheh Roret, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh (Chemical Warehouse).

Location 2: Monorom village, Bek Chan commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province (Chemical depot).

Location 3: At Thmol village, Sangkat Chek, Svay Rieng city, province

Svay Rieng (Ketamine drug depot).

Location 4: At the point of Chong Prek village, Sangkat Svay Rieng, Krong Svay Rieng (Ketamine processing plant).

Location 5: At the point of Klong Tvea pagoda, Dek Da pagoda, in Stung Slot village, Neak Leung commune, Peam Ro district, Prey Veng province (chemical depot).

Location 6: At the point of the concrete road in Kampoul village, Sangkat Kampol, Phnom Penh (chemical warehouse).

Location 7: At Phnom Penh Dry Port, in Kandal Leu Village, Banteay Dek Commune, Kien Svay District, Kandal Province (Chemical Container)

Results:

A: Detained 11 suspects:

Name: WU YI LIN, Male, 24 years old, Chinese, Taiwan.

2-Name is JI ZHONG JUN, Male, 41 years old, Chinese.

3-Name is WANG CHUAN QIAO, Male, 38 years old, Chinese.

4-Name is LI BIN YANG, Male, 42 years old, Chinese.

5-Name: CAI FENG FENG, Male, 35 years old, Chinese

6-Name is WANG PING, Male, 61 years old, Chinese.

7-Name: WANG XUN HUI, Male, 45 years old, Chinese

8-Name is CAI LIANG, Male, 49 years old, Chinese.

9-Name is XU JIAN, Male, 47 years old, Chinese.

10-Name: LUO GUANG HUI, Male, 39 years old, Chinese

B- Capture evidence:



Distribution of 1 ton of ketamine 827 kg 952 g.

276 tons of chemicals and chemical compounds

Equipment: Accessories for processing a large number of drugs.

Net weight of ketamine 218.62 grams.