Phnom Penh: A man, apparently very drunk, drove too fast, oversteered and hit a central divider causing serious damage.



The accident happened at 2:30 AM on July 13, 2022 along National Road 4 in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.



Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a man apparently drunk was seen driving a Toyota Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2S-1561 along National Road 4 in an east-west direction at a high speed. When he arrived at the scene, he swerved to the left and hit the concrete. The incident not cause any injuries.

After the crash, the driver opened the door to escape from the scene and disappeared.

After the incident, the traffic police came down to lift the vehicle and stored it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD

