Phnom Penh: A man drove a car at high speed into a central divider.



The accident happened at 11:30 pm on July 12, 2022 along Monireth in Phsar Doeum Kor, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

Sources at the scene said that prior to the incident, a man was seen driving a Ford Raptor with license plate Phnom Penh 2BN-2886 along Monireth Street from east to west quickly. The car swerved to the left and collided with the concrete. The driver seeeingly covered the rear numberplate in a plastic bag and ran away. Fortunately, in this accident did not cause any casualties

After the incident, the local police came down to contact the traffic police to lift the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a solution later. NKD

