Kampong Speu: According to the Kampong Speu Provincial Police, on the (as yet unopened) PP-SHV expressway at Komar Pet village, O commune, Phnom Sruoch district, there was an accident between a black and a white ALPHARD. The black vehicle with license plate Phnom Penh 2BQ-7666 was carrying Chinese passengers, causing some minor injuries, while another named as ZHANG LI, female, 37 years old, suffered severe injuries and was sent to Calmette Hospital.

The black vehicle drove from west to east, and after changing lanes from left to right lane, collided with the other ALPHARDwith license plate Preah Sihanouk 2D-9666, driven by Lim Kosal, male, age 41 years old. Three passengers in that vehicle were injured.

1. Name: Sok Leang, male, 29 years old, in Sihanoukville Province (severe injury, broken right thigh)

2. JING WEI, male, 31 years old, Chinese nationality (severe injury, broken left arm)

3. THI NHUY, female, 22 years old, Vietnamese nationality (minor injury).

In total 6 people were injured, including 2 women, 3 of them seriously. A crane removed the two vehicles to be stored at the Phnom Sruoch District Police Inspectorate temporarily.