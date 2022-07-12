Preah Sihanouk Province: Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administration at 16:15 on July 12, 2022, stated that the level of rainfall has increased steadily and completely flooded the section of National Road No. 4 between km 115-116 in Stung Samrong village, O’Bak Rotes commune, Kampong Seila district, Preah Sihanouk province.

All types of vehicles are no longer allowed to pass through that location until further notice.

Those wishing to travel on National Road No. 4 to Sihanoukville are requested to detour on National Road No. 3.