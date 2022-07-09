Phnom Penh: A Chinese man drove a Toyota Prius into a central divider at 1:30 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 in front of Honda and next to the fence of Phnom Penh International Airport along Russian Federation Blvd. in Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a group of 5 Chinese people, 2 females, 3 males were seen driving in a 2005 Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh. 2BB-9564 along the Boulevard of the Russian Federation in an east-west direction. At the scene, the car swerved to the left and hit a concrete divider causing one wheel to fall off. The car overturned on one side, smashing the front.

The accident did not seriously injure anyone seriously.



After the incident, the local authorities contacted the city traffic officer to measure the crane and store the vehicle, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD