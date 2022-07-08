Kampong Chhnang Province: A helicopter was forced to land on the river for safety reasons due to unfavorable weather conditions. The incident happened at 7:15 pm on July 7, 2022 at the river in Prek Reang village, Teuk Hot commune, Rolea Bier district.



According to the report of Mr. Seng Saly, Director of Kampong Chhnang Provincial Department of Tourism, after the incident, HE Sun Sovannarith, Governor of Kampong Chhnang Province, ordered the police to intervene and transport a German helicopter pilot named Andy (Makos?) to stay at the hotel Sovannaphum in Kampong Chhnang city.

The helicopter was carefully guarded by local authorities at the place where it landed.



According to the German helicopter pilot, he was flying alone from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, and made the landing after the weather turned dark and windy.



The chopper was allowed to continue the journey on July 8. BPN NEWS

*Title changed after this note was sent in:

Cambodia News English, could you note that this was not an “Emergency Landing” but a Precautionary landing, a normal procedure that pilots are encouraged to make rather than continuing on into deteriorating weather. This is one of the advantages of the helicopter. I’m not familiar with all the details of the landing and i don’t work for the company involved, but the pilot should be congratulated for making the sensible decision to land rather than continue. The Helicopter Association International’s “Land and Live Program” is an excellent initiative to foster greater flight safety and reduce the number of weather related helicopter accidents.