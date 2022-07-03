Sihanoukville: Authorities towed out a car that fell into a stream near the road around Sre Trakoun in Sihanoukville on the morning of July 3, 2022. According to the authorities, the identity of the driver is not yet known as they appear to have abandoned the vehicle in the water after crashing.



Preah Sihanouk Provincial Administrative Authority and professional officials called on people to be careful, such as traveling by sea or driving on the road when the weather is rainy and windy. HUY BUNLENG



