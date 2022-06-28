Phnom Penh: A man driving a Lexus RX 330 car hit a concrete divider in front of Deum Kor Market, causing damage and a traffic jam at 7:50 pm on June 27, 2022 in front of Deum Kor Market along Street 217 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey II, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen driving a white Lexus RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-4323 along Preah Monireth (217) from west to east. At the scene, he swerved to the left and hit a divider, causing traffic congestion, but no one was injured in the accident.

According to the driver, he crashed because another car was driving in the opposite direction and the lights were too bright. He then left the scene, leaving the car behind.

After the incident, the local authorities contacted the traffic officers to measure the car and store it, waiting for the owner to come in and settle according to the law. NKD