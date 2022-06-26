Siem Reap Province: According to a source from the Siem Reap Provincial Administration, this weekend, Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Siem Reap Sub-Operational Area Command, there was a handover ceremony of 23 remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who died during the Cambodian war in Siem Reap province. The remains are to be repatriated to Vietnam in the presence of Mr. Pin The Governor of Siem Reap Deputy Governor, with the participation of the Deputy Commander of the Siem Reap Military Operations Area and all members of the Funeral Search Committee and the K71 Task Force under the 7th Army Division.

According to a report from the Siem Reap Sub-Operational Area, a team of Vietnamese repatriation excavators from Tai Ninh province and Siem Reap province have been excavating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers in Siem Reap province since 2003. As of June 2022, 940 remains have been found, and in the second part of the 21st phase was implemented from February 21 to June 13, 2022. As a result, the team found 23 remains in five districts; Kralanh, Puok, Angkor Chum, Sotnikum and Angkor Thom districts.

Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Duc Thoeng, Chairman of the K71 Task Force of the 7th Military Zone of Tay Ninh Province of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, thanked the leadership, civil servants, the Armed Forces at all levels and the people of Siem Reap for their good cooperation with the Vietnamese K71 team in the search and repatriation of Vietnamese military remains. He also mentioned the consequences of searching for the remains and the geographical search for the bodies that had been mutilated, and that many of the original witnesses were old or now dead, making it difficult to obtain accurate information.

Further reading: https://cne.wtf/2019/01/07/vietnamese-soldiers-remember-the-10-year-occupation/

1984-85 Dry Season Offensive