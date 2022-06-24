Preah Sihanouk Province: Authorities arrested three more suspects and confiscated more than 20 firearms in connection with the shooting of a Sihanoukville Police Inspector. A total of eight suspects were arrested, with two people later released and the remaining six sent to court.



Preliminary report from the police said that police began hunting for the suppliers who sold weapons to the perpetrators involved in the shooting of a Deputy Inspector of Police in Sihanoukville during a police operation, causing serious injuries to his legs.

Police from the Criminal Department, in cooperation with the Sihanoukville Provincial Police and the provincial police, launched an investigation and arrested three more people (Cambodians) in three other provinces; Banteay Meanchey, Oddar Meanchey, Kandal, and confiscated more than 20 firearms.



Lieutenant Ngy Bela, Deputy Inspector of Police of Sihanoukville City, was shot and seriously injured by the perpetrators while the police force was on duty on the night of June 15, 2022 in Sihanoukville. After the incident, the police arrested 5 suspects, including 2 women (all Vietnamese) and confiscated a handgun at that time. Two were later released without charge.



Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Chuon Narin told the media this morning, June 24, 2022, that the perpetrators, their accomplices and the arms dealers were three Cambodians and three Vietnamese:



First, HUYNH MINH NHAT, male, 30 years old, Vietnamese (perpetrator)

Second, BUI QUYNG THIEN, female, 24 years old, Vietnamese (the perpetrator’s wife)

Third, DINH THANH XUYEN, 25 years old, Vietnamese (faction)

Fourth, Name: Bun Ratana, Male, Nationality: Khmer, (gun seller)

Fifth, Name: Yin Thara, Male, 29 years old, Cambodian (gun seller)

Sixth, Chhun Tith Bora, 35 years old, Cambodian (gun seller).



Currently, 6 suspects are being held by Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police to continue the procedure to build a case to be sent to the provincial court for legal action. HUY BUNLENG