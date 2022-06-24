Phnom Penh: A unknown pair took cylinders of ammonia and dropped them near Samrong village, Sangkat Samrong Krom, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, at 7:48 pm on the 23rd of June 2022. Three monks were poisoned.

According to sources, before the incident, two men were seen with a tuk-tuk carrying a gas cannister, which they dropped into the water and escaped.



A smell was noticed by people nearby and the monks began to complain of problematic symptoms. This was reported to the authorities to check and the ambulance of the 70th Brigade was called to transport the victims to hospital.

After a thorough inspection, the authorities found four gas cylinders and stored them in a safe place. Police are investigating the incident. NKD