Phnom Penh: A foreign woman drove a Toyota Prius and hit a divider and a street light pole, it =to collapse and the car to be severely damaged. The accident happened at more than 12 midnight on June 24, 2022, along Kampuchea Krom in Veal Vong Sangkat, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a foreign woman was seen driving a silver Toyota Prius with license plate Siem Reap 2C-7097 along Kampuchea Krom Road from the west at high speed. The driver, who witnesses identified as a ‘foreign woman’ immediately fled the scene.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and settle according to the law. NKD