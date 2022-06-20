Phnom Penh: A man traveling with a woman drove a NISSAN NAVARA car at high speed and a lack of caution, hitting the railing of Phsar Dei Huy flyover and injuring them both.

The incident happened at 2:30 AM on June 20, 2022 at the base of Phsar Dei Huy flyover on the east side of Russian Federation Boulevard in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incidenta white NISSAN NAVARA with license plate number 2A-2878 traveling along Russian Federation from the east at high speed. After the crash, the driver and passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. The front of the car was badly damaged. The railings of the bridge were slightly damaged.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD