Kandal: Preah Sihanouk and Kandal Provincial Police jointly cracked down on an illegal arms trafficking case which took place on June 15, 2022 in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

At around 7 pm on June 19, 2022, police raided the suspect’s house in Borey Toul Sangke, Arey Ksat village, Arey Ksat commune, Lvea Em district, Kandal province.



Authorities confirmed that the suspect, Yin Thara, male, 35 years old, lived at the location. Authorities confiscated a number of exhibits, including three weapons:

Glock19 handgun No. BPRV205 Glock pistol No. EVO403 CZ SCORPION EVO3A1 submachine gun



Ammunition and other gun related equipment was also seized. The suspect and the seized evidence were handed over to the Sihanoukville Police Inspectorate for legal action. (HUY BUNLENG)