Phnom Penh: A man traveling with a woman drove a Ford Ranger car out of a gas station carelessly, causing it to fall into a sewer. The Ranger was damaged, but there were no injuries.

The incident happened at 9 pm on June 18, 2022 in front of the gas station (PAPA brand) along the Tuol Pongro canal road in Tuol Pong village, Sangkat Choam Chao I, Khan Por Sen Chey, Phnom Penh.

According to the information from the gas station staff at the scene, before the incident, a man and a woman were seen driving a white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2BL-9282 “without knowing how to drive“*. They stopped at the gas station at the scene for a while and as the driver pulled away suddenly fell headlong into the sewer. The crash did not cause damage to public property.

Immediately after the incident, the car owner contacted a crane to lift the vehicle out to repair it by himself. NKD

*probably a mistranslation, but a good one.