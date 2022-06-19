Phnom Penh: A foreign man suspected of being drunk drove a Range Rover into a central divider, causing one of the wheels to break. The car did not slow down and continued to move forward for more than 50 meters, with a broken front wheel.



The incident happened at 12:20 AM on June 19, 2022, along Sihanouk Street at right angles to Street 143 in Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, a foreign man was seen driving a black Range Rover with license plate Phnom Penh 2AB-0523 traveling along Sihanouk from east to west at high speed and hit the concrete. The driver then refused to get out of the car, sitting on the phone and ignoring the gathered crowd.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to measure the vehicle and store it at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. MCPN