Battambang: A verbal confrontation between officers at the International Border Gate in Kamrieng district, Battambang province, led to violence and head injuries on June 16, 2022 at 18:00.

A legal complaint dated 18 June 2022, from Brigadier General Hem Vibola, Deputy Inspector of Kamrieng District Police Inspectorate, accused Lt. Gen. Heng Kimseang, Deputy Chief of the International Gate of violence and misconduct after he alleged he was injured while on duty.