Sihanoukville: According to a report from residents on June 16, a Chinese man was injured in a shooting incident.



The above case happened at around 1 am on Andong Ang Road, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.



According to the residents living near the scene, in the middle of the night the sound of gunfire woke them up, but were very shocked and did not dare to go out and look.



Residents said that after a while, they peeked outside and saw three cars driving away from the scene quickly, leaving many blood stains and bullet casings behind. The victim has not been named, nor is his condition known.



Suddenly, after a while, the police arrived at the scene to check and collected the empy rounds of ammo.



According to sources, the authorities said the incident was likely caused by a dispute over money.



Sources said that after the incident, authorities found an Audi car suspected to belong to the group in Prey Nob district, about 43 kilometers from Sihanoukville.



It is hoped that the authorities will soon bring the perpetrators to justice. MCPN

*Photos released show a Porsche and an Alphard which were involved