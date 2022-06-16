Prey Veng Province: A victim was sent from the province to hospital in Phnom Penh overnight after being shot by an unknown gumans.



The victim was shot at 10:30 pm on June 15 on National Road No. 1 at the village. Peany, Lvea commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Heng Phanna, a resident of Kor village, Banteay Chakrei commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province. His left shoulder and back were severely injured and his family sent him to Phnom Penh for emergency treatment.



Chey Seng Heang, Preah Sdach District Police Inspector, said that before the incident, the victim was riding a 125cc Honda Dream motorcycle 2022 with license plate Prey Veng 1V-0648alone from Phnom Penh to his home in Banteay Chakrei commune. An unidentified person riding a motorcycle came from behind and shot the victim once in the shoulder, causing the victim to fall off the motorcycle immediately. The victim ran into the house of a resident who was next to the scene and fainted at the door. The perpetrator fled on a motorcycle.



The perpetrator did not take the victim’s property, so it can not be concluded that it was a robbery case.



The victim is currently being treated at a Phnom Penh hospital, while authorities are searching for the gunman. MCPN