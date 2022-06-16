Siem Reap Province: The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Siem Reap Province has told the media that (*another) unidentified criminal group cut down and stole four 50-year-old rosewood trees in Kantuot commune, Svay Leu district and Khun Ream commune, Banteay Srei district.

This follows previous thefts in Angkor park in 2001 and in 2020.

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries would like to urge the public to share information on the crime for a reward in cash of $ 1,000 (the information given will be kept confidential so that there is no problem for the informant). Please contact the information to 092 22.5555 and 097 66 66 844 (Mr. Tea Kim Soth, Director of Siem Reap Provincial Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries).