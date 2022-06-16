China: Chinese media had reported that on January 31 this year (*old news, but appears to be related to a recent court case in China), with the strong support of the (Chinese) Narcotics Control Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security and the Cambodian police, the Guangdong Provincial Public Security Bureau successfully escorted Chen Mou, a Hongtong drug-related crime suspect who had been on the run for 18 years, back to China.



In 2004, the Guangzhou Public Security Bureau raided a drug den and seized 103 kilograms of ecstasy pills, and then discovered a drug manufacturing factory and seized a large amount of methamphetamine and liquid ecstasy. A total of 7 suspects were arrested in the case, but the main culprit of the gang, Chen Mou, escaped to Malaysia, launching an 18 year long manhunt which ended in Cambodia in December 2021- *most likely related to this story.



Mou was deported, although it was not clear when this took place. 58CAM



