Phnom Penh: On June 10, 2022, the Anti-Drug Department launched an operation to crack down on drug trafficking cases in four different locations, arresting two suspects and confiscating more than 54 kilograms of drugs.

Target 1: Sangkat Toek Laak 3, Khan Toul Kork, where one suspect was arrested and 7 kg and 26.2 grams of heroin were seized.

Target 2: At the point of Road 345 in Tumnup I Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, a FORD RANGER was stopped and a suspect detained with 32 kilograms and 963.7 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), along with 13 kilograms and 8 grams of methamphetamine .

Target 3: Rental house T 107.3 at the intersection of Street 2 in Borey Camko City, Sangkat Toul Sangke, Khan Russey Keo, where forces seized 688.86 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) .

Target 4: Search the rented room No. 1825, Apartment Pali on Street 139, Sangkat Veal Vong, Khan 7 Makara, seize 417.35 grams of methamphetamine (ICE), 164.21 grams of methamphetamine tablets, 212.85 grams of methamphetamine powder and 193 grams of unknown powder. .

As a result, two suspects were arrested: 1-Pao Jiang, male, 31 years old, Chinese, 2-Trav Ritheara, male, 26 years old, Khmer. Captured evidences: 54 kg of drugs, 481.17 g and 193 g of narcotics, HEROIN, 7 kg, 26.2 g, methamphetamine (ICE), 34 kg, 234.12 g, KETAMINE weighs 13 kg, 220.85 grams, and the powder weighing 193 grams.

Both suspects have been sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the procedure.