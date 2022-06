Phnom Penh: A taxi driver in a Sienna narrowly avoided a plunge into the watery depths at around 6:00 pm on June 11, 2022 on the Chbar Ampov Bridge in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

The car swerved into railing of the bridge, breaking through, but with good fortune avoded falling into the river.

After the incident police came and confiscated his vehicle for damaging state property.