Phnom Penh: On the morning of June 12, 2022, Phnom Penh Municipal Police presented a suspect who was an illegal trader pf samurai swords, and sent him to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court for further legal action.

Tiv Chhunty, male, 24 years old, was arrested at 5 pm on June 10, 2022 at the PTT gas station on Preah Monireth Street, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to official sources, prior to the arrest of the suspect, the suspect advertised the sale of the samurai swords on a Facebook account and on the Seven CamboSamoria page. The price is $ 50 and customers who want to buy a samurai sword can contact him on a personal mobile phone number.

On June 10, 2022, the suspect handed over a 70-centimeter-long samurai sword to a customer at the PTT gas station on Preah Monireth Street, Sangkat Stung Meanchey 2, and was arrested. Police went to search the suspect’s room and found 190 more samurai sword exhibits. KPT