Svay Rieng Province: Casino staff and reported to the security and local authorities after they found a Vietnamese man tied to the door of the stairs in the casino Heng Heng.

This incident happened at 11:40 on June 10, 2022 in Bavet Kandal village, Bavet commune, Bavet city, Svay Rieng province.

According to the police, the man was named TRAN VAN BAN, 28 years old, a Vietnamese national, a company employee from Hanoi, Vietnam.

The source said that at 11:40 a.m. on June 10, Bavet Administrative Police received information that there was a case of strangulation next to the stairwell door in the Heng Heng City Casino in Bavet Kandal Village. Sangkat Bavet, Bavet City, Svay Rieng Province.

Immediately after receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the scene to wait for the provincial specialized force and the forensic doctor to investigate, and the police are still investigating the cause of death.

Authorities are waiting for relatives to accept the body for the traditional ceremony.