Phnom Penh: A military officer shot his wife to death on the afternoon of June 10, 2022 in Chak Angre Krom, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

According to initial reports, the motive for the shooting was allegedly the result of jealousy.

The gunman was arrested and taken for questioning, and was identified as Chea Oun, 26, while the victim was named as Nou Soknita.

According to reports, after shooting his wife, the suspect also tried to shoot himself, but the weapon jammed.

It was reported that the couple had been separated for 3 months.

Before the shooting, the man posted the following message:

“I apologize to both parents, I do not want to do that because of love, I can not cut my heart, and my wife did not give me a chance, I tried very hard, I told you not to lie to me, I love my wife (I don’t) want anyone to have my wife

I apologize to my parents, it is very difficult for me, I do not want to be separated from my wife, please help me and my wife together for life!

I apologize to my parents, aunts and uncles, all of you help look after my children

The property I have and my wife give and take care of my children

I apologize to my parents, aunts and uncles, my love, I can not cut my heart.”