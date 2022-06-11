Phnom Penh: A Chinese man suspected of being drunk drove a Lexus RX300 and hit the railing of the flyover on January 7, causing damage, the car overturned and hit a lamp post.

The driver suffered minor injuries to his face and mouth.



This incident happened at 3:00 AM on June 11, 2022 at the base of the 7 Makara flyover on the east side along Russian Federation Boulevard in Sangkat Toek Laok I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.



According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a Chinese man was seen driving a silver Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ-3992 from east to west.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to measure the scene and store the car at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD