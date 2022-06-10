Battambang: Residents found nearly 50 unexploded ordnance in Battambang province while plowing cropland on June 9, 2022 at in Prek Chik village, Prek Chik commune, Rukkiri district, Battambang province.

According to the police, after receiving a report from Hem Sophal, a 69-year-old man living in the above commune village, the Prek Chik Police Administration Police Force went down, inspected and collected 47 unexploded ordnance- landmines made in the Soviet Union. After collecting the mines, the specialized force reported to the Mine Action Unit (CMAC) to accept for further technical management. MCPN