Registered companies in Cambodia are now required to use a local domain name such as .com.kh for their websites and email addresses. The domain names are valid for one year before they have to be renewed. Businesses have until January 1, 2023, to comply with the regulation.

As of April 2022, companies registered in Cambodia must use a level 2 national domain name ‘.com.kh’ in addition to any Cambodian email addresses and social media accounts. The requirement has been implemented under joint Notification No. 873, issued by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications (MPTC).

The domain names are valid for a period of one year, after which the company must renew and pay a fee to the MOC. The domain name will be deleted if it is not renewed by the owner. Further, a domain name can be deleted if requested by the authorities.

Registered businesses in Cambodia have been given until January 1, 2023, to implement the domain name changes.

