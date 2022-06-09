Banteay Meanchey Province: Three Thai men were arrested by the police with 128 bags of drugs weighing 372 grams on June 08, 2022 in front of the casino staff building in Kbal Spean village, Poipet city.



According to the Deputy Police Commissioner, two suspects named Kiet Tikun Thongkham, alias Pet, male, 25 years old, and Nat Thawat Sira Keo, alias Chanun, male, 22 years old, Thai nationals were caught with 7 bags of drugs.

.

Deputy Commissioner Thin Sindeth further stated that after arresting the suspects, the police continued to detain the ringleader, Phanu Vat Ak. Tak Lat, alias Ap, male, 36 years old, Thai national, in the staff building on the 2nd floor, Room A5, in Kbal Spean Village, Poipet City, Banteay Meanchey Province, where the rest of the drugs were seized.



“Through interrogation, two men claimeed that this was the first time they had engaged in the drug trade. The ringleader, Panuwat Aktalat, also known as Ap, had previously been imprisoned. The three suspects will be sent to Banteay Meanchey Provincial Court for legal proceedings. NKD