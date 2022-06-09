Siem Reap: Police arrested two suspects in connection with a bomb blast in front of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) in Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap province on the night of June 3, 2022, the closing day of the campaign for Commune / Sangkat Council Election, 2022.

The two suspects were arrested on June 7. The blast did not cause any injuries or property damage.

Authorities said that the first suspect. Seng Sokorn, 18 years old, lives in a rented house in Sangkat Thvay Dangkum and the other, Ron Darong, 20, is a student learning to repair motorcycles, was born in Sot Nikum district, Siem Reap province, and lives in a rented house in Sala Kamroeuk village, Sala Kamroeuk commune, Siem Reap city.

*No further details on the bomb/attempted bombing were given. RASMEI

UPDATE: On June 3, 2022, at 7:30 pm, the police received a report from villagers that there was a bomb blast on the concrete road east of the CPP headquarters, about 15 meters away in Svay Dangkum village, Sangkat Svay Dangkum, Siem Reap city. The incident was caused by an unidentified suspect riding a motorcycle.

After questioning, the suspect confessed that he was called Ron Darong, also known as Hing, said he learned how to make explosives in Thailand. He took 25,000 riel to buy fireworks to make explosives.

The suspects mixed firecrackers with black pepper and put them in a plastic bag wrapped in scotch. They produced 5 ‘bombs’.

Currently, the suspects and exhibits are being prepared by the Siem Reap Provincial Police Office and the case is being sent to the provincial court for processing. KOHSANTEPHEAP