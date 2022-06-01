Phnom Penh: A man got drunk and drove too fast, hitting a central divider. The driver got out of the car and writhed drunkenly on the sidewalk at 10:30 pm on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, along Russian Federation in front of ACLEDA Bank in Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Sen Chey.



Sources from the scene said that before the incident, a drunk man was seen driving a white SUBARU car with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-2508 traveling along the Russian Federation from west to east at high speed. The car hit the concrete, causing one wheel to break and the car suffered severe damage to the front part.



Meanwhile, the owner of the car, under the influence of alcohol, got out of the car and lay unconscious on the sidewalk. Seeing this situation, the police contacted the ambulance.



After the incident, the local authorities cooperated with the land traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to measure and lift the vehicle and keep it waiting to be resolved according to the law. MCPN