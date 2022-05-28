

Kampong Chhnang Province: Residents in Sno village, Khon Rong commune, were left scared after a wild ‘wolf’ (possibly a rare dhole wild dog) came out of the forest to chase and bite residents, causing a series of injuries.



This rare incident happened at around 6 am on May 24, 2022 at Sno village, Khon Rong commune, Baribo district, Kampong Chhnang province.



According to the local police, before the incident, people went to collect crickets from a pit where they put a lamp to attract them overnight, which they had dug at the end of Sno village. Suddenly a ‘yellow wolf’ jumped out from the forest, many people were bitten and the animal then ran into the village to chase after the villagers, injuring 6 to 7 people.



The same source continued that Sno village, Khon Rang commune, does not have a lot of dense forest, but is mostly a swamp with many bamboo bushes at the foot of the village, and it is not known where the animal had come from.

The injured people went to treat themselves at the Boribo District Referral Hospital, but no one was seriously hurt in the incident. This is the first time that asuch a thing had happened in the area.



The animal was chased and killed by the villagers. Reports suggest that it was later eaten. MCPN