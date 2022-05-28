Phnom Penh: (Preliminary information) In the case of a Lancer, the steering wheel hit the base of the flyover, causing damage at 8:50 pm on May 27, 2022, along Tonle Bassac Road, Chamkarmon District. Phnom Penh.

Phnom Penh: At 11 pm on May 26, 2022, a man driving a Camry hit a central divider, causing damage along Street 28, Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

After the incident, the land traffic police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police lifted the car to save it to wait for the owner to come forward.

A Mitsubishi Triton crashed into a grassy divider at 5:00 AM on May 27, 2022 along the Senate Road in Tonle Bassac, Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.