Phnom Penh: A Chinese businessman was taken by the Phnom Penh Municipal Police on a warrant issued by the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on charges of intentional damage and breach of trust. The charges were brought after complaints over incidents committed in Phnom Penh.

CHEN HSIN HUNG, male, 30 years old, a businessman has been living in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

The suspect was arrested by the military police and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court on the afternoon of May 27, 2022, according to the arrest warrant issued by Mr. MOT Dara. Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

The suspect has been under investigation by the prosecution, and in the evening was sent back to the police and required to be taken back for further questioning on the morning of May 28. NKD