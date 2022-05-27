FEATURED Health Latest 

Battambang Men Seriously Injured Making Fish Bombs

Battambang Province: Two men’s plans to take apart firecrackers to make fishing bombs caused an explosion and they were left injured   .

According to the police, this incident happened on May 25, 2022 at Otateng point in Samlot village, Samlot commune, Samlot district, Battambang province.  

According to the local police, two people were seriously injured in the accident due to the processing of firecrackers for fishing. One man required amputation from his left wrist, another man, Sot Soeun, 62 years old, living in Samlot Village, Samlot Commune, Samlot District suffered injuries to his right arm, left leg and left eye.

In this case, the Samlot District Police Inspectorate appealed to all local people stop the processing of firecrackers for explosives, as in the above case, to avoid endangering human and animal life. NKD

