Phnom Penh: Two suspects were detained by the police and taken for questioning in connection with the case of illegal storage of weapons, after the police confiscatied a handgun.



The arrest of the suspects took place at 1:00 AM on May 26, 2022 at an apartment in Po Prok Jing Village, Sangkat Kakap I, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The first suspect was named as Vong Serey, a 22-year-old male car mechanic living in Kakap Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The second suspect wass Tuy Sovannrith, male, 15 years old, living in Chamkar Ovulk 2 Village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Sen Chey.

The confiscated items included a pistol (possibly a blank, or starting pistol), a machete and a motorcycle.

According to the police report, before arresting the suspect, some people reported that there was a fight and when the police arrived at the scene, they took the two suspects and asked to check them. One of the suspects then pulled out a pistol.



After arresting the suspect, the police sent them to the Po Sen Chey District Police Inspectorate for processing. MCPN