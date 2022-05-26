Kampong Speu: Police from the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on a secret drug processing laboratory, arrested four Taiwanese nationals and seized more than 1,400 kilograms of drugs and more than 11 tons of chemicals in Phnom Penh and Kampong Speu.



“A10” Special Forces of the Anti-Drug Department conducted the operation after more than two months of research on 19 May 2022 At 18:30, on secret drug processing laboratories in 3 different locations in a row. Point 1: Room 802 in J CITY Condo, Street 322, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh 2: In Chamkar Svay, Taing Sreung village, Sangke Satop commune, Oral district, Kampong Speu province, and point 3: In Chamkar Svay, Sral village, Yeay Mao Pichnil commune, Phnom Sruoch district, Kampong Speu province, with the following results:

Arrested 4 Taiwanese suspects, including:

-TIEN CHAN FU, Male, 28 years old (Chief)

-KHOU PO WEN, Male, 28 years old (Technician)

– TENG KUO CHING, Male, 39 years old (Technician)

-LIN YI CHHENG, Male, 31 years old (Technician). Capture exhibits:

Machinery, equipment, materials for processing and production of a large number of packaging

Ketamine drug, weight 40 kg 51.7g

-Ketamine drug mixture, weight 1425 kg

-Ketamine drug mixture, weight 1425 kg Nimetazepam tablets, weight 0.9g

Chemical compound 11 tons 525 kg

Currently, the suspects and the above exhibits, are being prepared to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

*Another major Taiwanese ketamine bust was reported yesterday in Phnom Penh/Sihanoukville, and another ‘Chinese’ factory in Pich Nil (*unsure if related to this case) on May 21. Previous large scale operations have targeted Taiwanese and Chinese gangs for producing the drug. SOURCE: ANTI-DRUG DEPT