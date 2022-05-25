FEATURED History Latest 

Wartime Chinese UXOs Fpund In Battambang Field

cne 96 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Battambang: Farmers found ammunition left over from the war in Rukkiri district while clearing cassava land in Battambang province.

The unexploded ordnance was discovered on May 25, 2022 in Svay Yor village, Muk Ra commune, Rukkiri district, Battambang province. Yorm Yom, a 59-year-old farmer living near the scene, who found the munitions, said that on the morning of the incident, he went to his farm and cleared the cassava land. He came across a series of bullets and cartridges and ran to report to local authorities and professional officers to collect and store in a safe place waiting to be destroyed.

The unexploded ordnance included 18x 60mm mortar rounds made in China, 17 mortar fuses and 9 shotgub cartridges.

SOKHA HOTNEWS

You May Also Like

Foreign Investor Complains Of Being Swindled Of $660k By Lt. General

cne 0

Kampot Police Admit Officer Fired Fatal Shot In Crackdown

cne 0

Emergency Visa Info

cne 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *