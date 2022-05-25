

On May 18, 2022, at 15:30, the authorities of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4), in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and Preah Sihanouk Province, investigated and cracked down on cases of illegal drug trafficking at different points.

Point 1: In Borey Peng Huot (Boeung Sno), Room No. B16-16 / B2, in Boeung Chhouk Village, Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Point 2: In front of Martharnong Market, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville Province and Point 3: Room 1608 of Samuth Khieu Hotel, Village 1, Group 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville Province Result:



Detained 3 suspects:

1. Name: CHO SHIH JIE, Male, 42 years old, Chinese (Taiwanese).

2-Name: LI ZHI, Male, 27 years old, Chinese

3-Name is PENG ZHENGCHENG, Male, 31 years old, Chinese



B- Capture exhibits:

1- Heroin, weight 3 kg, 206.97g

2- Light pink gram powder (MDMA) weight 4 kg 330g

3- Methamphetamine (ICE) Weight 9 kg 244g

4-Methamphetamine (WY) Weight 648g

5-Ketamine (Ketamine) weight 7 kg 993g

6- 215 bottles of ketamine weighing 2 kg 150g

7- Nimetazepam tablets, weight 2 kg 882.88g

Total drug 30 kg 454.85g

Ingredients Total 56 kg 521.40g.



Currently, the suspects and exhibits seized will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court to continue the procedure. ANTI-DRUG-Dept